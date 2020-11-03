

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders was 1.89 billion euros, down 2.3% from the third quarter 2019. When excluding exceptional items, net income was 1.94 billion euros, down by 8.3%.



Pre-tax income decreased 4.8% to 2.67 billion euros from the prior year.



Quarterly operating income was 2.50 billion euros, down 4.8% from the previous year.



Quarterly revenues were 10.89 billion euros, down 0.1% from last year at historical scope and exchange rates, while it was up by 2.1% at constant scope and exchange rates.



As of 30 September 2020, the common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 12.6%, up 20 basis points from 30 June 2020, due mainly to the placing into reserves of the quarter's net income after taking into account a 50% dividend pay-out ratio and the decrease in risk-weighted assets.



