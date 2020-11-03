

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L) reported that the Group's third quarter orders were 11% lower on an underlying basis (down 26% as reported). Underlying OE orders were down 8% (or down 55% as reported) while AM orders were down 12%.



Jon Stanton, Chief Executive, said: 'We were delighted to agree the sale of the Oil & Gas division, enabling the Group's transformation into a focused, premium mining technology business. The transaction remains on track for completion in 2020.'



The Group said it remains on track to deliver previously announced 2020 cost saving programme. Full year guidance remains withdrawn due to ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty.



