

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound climbed to 4-day highs of 135.77 versus the yen, 1.2980 versus the dollar and 1.1900 versus the franc, from its previous lows of 135.14, 1.2905 and 1.1851, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound reversed from an early low of 0.9022 and was trading at 0.9001.



The pound is seen locating resistance around 138.00 versus the yen, 1.31 versus the dollar, 1.22 versus the franc and 0.88 versus the euro.



