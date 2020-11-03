

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said, on 28 October, its Board received a highly conditional indicative offer from Allied Universal Security Services LLC, at a price of 'at least 210 pence per share'. The Board rejected the proposal on the basis that the highly conditional offer significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects.



G4S plc said, as set out in the company's circular dated 29 October 2020, the Board of G4S firmly believes that the company has a strong independent future.



