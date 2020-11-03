

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent media speculation, security company G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said in a statement on Tuesday that its Board rejected the highly conditional indicative offer of 'at least 210 pence per share' from Allied Universal Security Services LLC for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company, which is also subject to substantial due diligence requirements.



G4S confirmed that the offer was received October 28, 2020. The Board carefully considered this proposal with appropriate advice from the Company's financial and legal advisers before rejecting it.



As set out in the Company's circular dated October 29, 2020, the Board of G4S firmly believes that the Company has a strong independent future.



