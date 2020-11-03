

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday amid expectations that Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus if he unseats President Donald Trump.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 85 points, or 1.5 percent, to 5,740 after gaining 1.4 percent the previous day.



Office space provider IWG jumped 8 percent on news it is starting to see improvement in sales.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rose 2-3 percent amid signs of manufacturing revival.



Royal Dutch Shell and BP Plc both rose over 2 percent after oil prices jumped about 3 percent on Monday.



Associated British Foods fell over 1 percent after reporting a 40 percent fall in full-year earnings.



British American Tobacco gained 1.2 percent after it acquired the nicotine pouch business of U.S.-based Dryft Sciences.



DS Smith advanced 1.5 percent. The packaging group said it has 'significant improvement' in demand in the past quarter but half-year profit will still be lower than last year.



Low-cost airline Ryanair rose half a percent after unveiling October traffic figures.



