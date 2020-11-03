

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $772 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $8.85 billion from $8.93 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $8.85 Bln vs. $8.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

