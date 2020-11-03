

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for McKesson Corp. (MCK):



-Earnings: $577 million in Q2 vs. -$730 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.54 in Q2 vs. -$3.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $784 million or $4.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $3.87 per share -Revenue: $60.81 billion in Q2 vs. $57.62 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.00 to $16.50



