

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group reported average daily volume of 15.4 million contracts for the month of October. Equity Index ADV grew 60% from prior year.



The company noted that other October average daily volume or ADV across asset classes includes: Equity Index ADV of 5.4 million contracts; Interest Rate ADV of 5.2 million contracts; Options ADV of 2.5 million contracts; Energy ADV of 2 million contracts; Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts; Foreign Exchange ADV of 704,000 contracts; and Metals ADV of 529,000 contracts.



