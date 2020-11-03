

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) reported first quarter adjusted net income attributable to stockholders of $716 million or $1.18 per share compared to $521 million or $0.83 per share, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.17 billion, 36% higher than the prior year quarter due to higher contributions at the Television and Cable Network Programming segments.



First quarter revenues were $2.72 billion, a 2% increase from the $2.67 billion, last year, led by revenue growth at the Cable Network Programming segment.



CEO Lachlan Murdoch said: 'We delivered solid financial and operating results across the company in the first quarter while we continued to navigate the impacts of the pandemic on our businesses. Our growth was led by FOX News Media where the FOX News Channel has been the highest rated television network in America for the last four months and has consistently achieved record digital engagement across its platforms.'



