

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $191.31 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $160.22 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $2.46 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $191.31 Mln. vs. $160.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



