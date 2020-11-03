

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has announced an event for November 10, where the tech giant is expected to unveil new Mac computers with its own customer-designed processors.



According to Apple, the launch event with a tagline 'One More Thing' will commence at 10 am PST. The event will be held at Apple Park, the company's headquarters.



Apple had earlier announced its plans to replace chips from Intel Corp. in the Mac computers with its own ARM-based main processors. Apple is using technology licensed from chip design company ARM Holdings, which is different from the underlying technology in Intel chips.



ARM-based chips are already being used in the laptops of Microsoft, Samsung Electronics and Lenovo.



In June, Apple announced a transition of the Mac computers to Apple Silicon, its own processors, in a two-year process. At that time, the company said it plans to ship the first Mac with Apple Silicon, instead of Intel processors, by the end of this year.



The decision to make the shift was taken after Intel's annual chip performance gains slowed and as Apple noted that sticking to Intel's road map would delay or derail some future Macs.



For the most recent fourth quarter, Apple said that Mac sales increased 29 percent to $9.03 billion from $6.99 billion last year.



Apple's iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple TVs already use Apple-designed processors.



In mid-October, Apple unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, including the flagship iPhone 12 Pro as well as iPhone 12 Max, and also introduced a new smart speaker HomePod mini.



In a previous launch event in September, Apple introduced a new iPad Air 4 along with an eighth generation iPad. The company also launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the new affordable Apple Watch SE.



