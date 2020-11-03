

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Vote Foundation has released a list of the 21 states where unregistered voters can still exercise their right to vote on the election day.



This includes swing states and others where close Senate and state races are underway.



An estimated 13 million unregistered voters live in these states where on-site registration is available.



Unregistered voters in eligible states can go to their polling place, clerk's office, or other site designated by election officials to both register and vote on Tuesday. The details are available on checking US Vote's Election Day Registration and Voting chart, the U.S. Vote Foundation said in a press release.



Most states require identification to register and vote. Voters are advised to refer the website of U.S. Vote Foundation's State Voting Information section to know about state-specific identification requirements and polling locations.



These are the states that offer Election Day registration and voting: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, , Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.



The United States recorded historic early voting turnout, which was mainly prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Nearly a billion Americans have already cast their vote in postal ballot and absentee vote. The turnout represents more than 65 percent of the 139 million votes cast in 2016, indicating that a majority of ballots will be cast before Election Day, a first in U.S. history.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de