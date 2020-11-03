

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached a new high--83,565, higher than any other time in the pandemic. This figure has increased by about 10,000 each week for the last 3 weeks.



84,089 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours and 557 new deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Michigan reported 6,920 new cases, while Illinois reported 6,222, lower than previous day's report of 14,879. Texas reported 5,487, Florida 4,651, and California 4,533.



On Friday, the country breached 9 million mark breaking its own record for daily new infections for the second day in a row after reporting 100,233 new cases.



The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 9.30 million people in the country and has taken the live of about 232 thousand people. Globally, coronavirus cases topped 47 million and have killed at least 1.21 million people.



More than 47 states are reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases and nearly 50,000 people have been hospitalized across the US, according to Covid Tracking Project. Nearly 10,000 patients are in ICU, while about 2,600 are in ventilator.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

