

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Wednesday reported nine-months revenues of 73.4 billion euros, down 8% from 79.7 billion euros last year.



Property & Casualty revenues was 38.1 billion euros, same as last year. Health segment revenues gained 6% to 10.7 billion euros, while Life & Savings slipped 21% to 29.0 billion euros.



'The Group recorded a dynamic rebound of revenues in the third quarter, with our preferred segments, P&C Commercial lines, Health and Protection growing by 3%,' said CEO Thomas Buberl.



