Friedman Business Solutions: Saying No for a Better Yes

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / "Everyone is always asking me for something," said "Elizabeth," one of my clients. As a newly promoted partner in her firm, she noticed herself fielding requests on all fronts. Small and large, over Zoom or in person, the inflow of asks was staggering. She began to realize that many of her problems could be traced to her saying "yes," when she wanted to yell "no."

Elizabeth's experience is far from unusual. These days, requests come from everyone: bosses, colleagues, clients, and subordinates. It's not surprising that executives like her are overwhelmed--precisely when being overwhelmed isn't an option. "The urge to overachieve," as one writer in The New York Times recently put it, "is exacerbated in times of crisis because every decision feels critical."

When you're overwhelmed by multiple demands on your time and attention, it becomes more challenging to say no. Saying no can be uncomfortable. It means confronting disappointment, accepting limitations, and potentially missing out on significant opportunities. Yet, if you overextend yourself, you run the risk of wasting valuable time and resources and compromising your performance. Today's overworked leaders need a roadmap for managing requests. The health of their careers and their professional lives depends on it. It boils down to how to responsibly say yes and no with confidence.

Understand The Request

The first step in fielding any request is to know precisely what is being asked. A thoughtful leader needs to consider the potential risks and benefits. I encourage clients to keep a log for all requests that require significant time and resource commitments. This log should include the date, the request, who is doing the asking, when the deliverable is required, the needed resources and logistics, how it supports short- and long-term objectives, and, of course, the political implications. Be sure to acknowledge any biases or obligations attached to these relationships. Researchers from Columbia University observed that when "people seek unnecessary relational repairs, they may ironically forge deals that forego value for both parties."

Finally, include a cost-benefit analysis of the Ask. What will be the benefits of pursuing this project? What will be the costs--obvious and not-so-obvious?

Say "No"--But Make It a Good "No"

With all the information gathered in the request log, a leader can determine whether to move forward. The first consideration requires an honest assessment of ability and availability. Or, if the request isn't feasible or does not align with goals, it's time to say "No." A good no is the product of logical thinking. A thoughtful, well-reasoned no avoids wasted resources and hurt feelings. A harsh no can be off-putting, and avoidance or ambiguity can exacerbate feelings of frustration.

What makes a good no? Concision is a piece of it: "No" can be a complete answer. Once a leader knows they can't take on a project, they need to step aside. It's all right to say: "Thank you for asking, but this is outside my purview." And when useful contacts or resources are available, share them. Saying no the right way can be the difference between strengthening or destroying a relationship.

Say Yes--With Intention

When a leader answers no, it opens the doors to a greater yes. When a request is in harmony with a leader's priorities, values, and organizational goals, the right answer is almost always apparent. A smart yes means being clear about one's strengths and expertise. If a project is executed successfully and with confidence, then it will be mutually beneficial. Once you say "yes," it's time to develop a focused plan for execution.

Once Elizabeth began evaluating Asks in a request log, it became easier for her to respond with an enthusiastic "yes" and a deliberate "no." Because of her due diligence, colleagues and clients came to respect her more-valuing her judgment and opinions. Recently, she said, "learning to say no is never easy, but it's been rewarding."

