

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.49 billion, or $3.70 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $3.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $3.21 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.21 vs. $3.09 last year.



