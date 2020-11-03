

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $14.4 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.7% to $190.7 million from $231.8 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.4 Mln. vs. $16.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $190.7 Mln vs. $231.8 Mln last year.



