

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported a loss before tax of 87.6 million pounds for 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 compared to profit of 158.8 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 3.5 pence compared to profit of 6.4 pence. Loss before tax & adjusting items was 17.4 million pounds compared to profit of 176.3 million pounds. Adjusted basic loss per share was 0.4 pence compared to profit of 7.1 pence.



For the 26 weeks ended 26 Sep 2020, Group revenue was 4.09 billion pounds, down 15.8 percent from previous year. Group revenue before adjusting items was 4.10 billion pounds, down 15.6 percent. UK revenue declined 14.6% driven by Clothing & Home and International revenue declined 25.5%.



The Group's trading in the first four weeks of the second half has continued at similar rates to the end of second quarter, with Food revenue up 3.0%, C&H revenue down 21.5% and International revenue up 7.4% due to the timing of shipments.



The Group did not pay a final dividend for 2019/20 and the board has announced the decision not to pay a dividend for the 2020/21 fiscal year.



