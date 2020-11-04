

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) reported revenue from continuing operations of 972 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2020, down 9.8% from prior year. The Group said this revenue decline includes 3.8ppts from the known loss of the MOJ contract and the reduced scope of the NHS Properties contract. During the six-month period, the Group has won or renewed contracts worth approximately 500 million pounds largely in security and cleaning.



The Group expects to report financial results for the six months to 30 September 2020 on 19 November 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de