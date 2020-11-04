

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company declined to 284 million euros or 1.45 euros per share from 306 million euros or 1.53 euros per share in the prior year.



EBIT before special items declined to 412 million euros from 429 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenue was 4.77 billion euros, an increase of 31 percent from last year.



Vestas maintained its full-year guidance for 2020. It expects revenue to be in the range of 14 billion euros - 15 billion euros, an EBIT margin before special items of 5-7 percent, and total investments below 700 million euros.



