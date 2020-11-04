

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone producer price figures are due. Economists forecast the producer prices to fall 2.4 percent on year in September, following a 2.5 percent decrease in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro recovered from its early lows against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1686 against the greenback, 122.57 against the yen, 1.0696 against the franc and 0.9005 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



