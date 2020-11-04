

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $54.91 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $36.37 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.90 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.6% to $779.34 million from $891.67 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $49.90 Mln. vs. $40.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $779.34 Mln vs. $891.67 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEAN HARBORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de