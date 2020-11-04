

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment in Spain rose in October after falling in the previous month, figures from the labor ministry showed on Wednesday.



The number of unemployed grew by 1.31 percent or by 49,558 persons after a falling by 26,329 persons in September.



The increase was the second-lowest in the past 13 years, the ministry said. In the same month last year, joblessness grew by 97,948 persons.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, registered unemployment fell by 46,014 persons.



The total number of unemployed was 3.83 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

