

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices continued to fall in September albeit at a slower pace, data published by Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Producer prices fell 2.4 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 2.6 percent decrease seen in August. The rate came in line with expectations.



Excluding energy, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from last year.



Prices of energy logged the biggest annual fall of 8.4 percent. Prices of intermediate goods were down 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods prices advanced 0.8 percent and durable consumer goods prices climbed 1.3 percent. Non-durable consumer goods prices gained 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, producer price inflation rose to 0.3 percent in September, as expected, from 0.1 percent a month ago.



