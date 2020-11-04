

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDFG) said, based on the operating performance in the third quarter, it has confirmed outlook for EBITDA in 2020 of about 480 million euros after one-time restructuring expenses. The detailed figures for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on November 12, 2020.



The K+S Board has adjusted its long-term assumptions against the background of the realignment of the company and the sale of the Americas operating unit. The company estimates a one-off, non-cash impairment loss on assets in the Europe+ operating unit of about 2 billion euros. The company noted that this special impairment will be made for the third quarter of 2020 and will have a corresponding negative impact on adjusted net income after taxes and ROCE, but will not lead to a liquidity outflow.



