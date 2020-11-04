

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US presidential candidate Kanye West conceded defeat after failing to garner even 0.5 percent of the vote.



'WELP KANYE 2024,' the rapper wrote on Twitter above a picture of him in the background of an electoral map in red and blue with an emoji of a dove.



The man who managed to win just more than 60,000 votes nationally also declared his 2024 presidential ambition.



West contested the election under the banner of his 'Birthday Party', and his name appeared on the ballot paper in only a dozen states.



West's best performance was in the state of Tennessee, where he got 10,216.



He got the approval of nearly 6,000 votes in Colorado.



President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are tied in a neck-to-neck fight with the Democratic candidate showing a 224-213 lead over the Republican rival in electoral votes as the battle comes down to a handful of battleground states.



Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen could not make much ground.



