-Earnings: -$292.74 million in Q3 vs. $123.85 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.94 in Q3 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $52.37 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Revenue: $401.66 million in Q3 vs. $582.31 million in the same period last year.



