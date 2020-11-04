

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $135.10 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $173.44 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $145.0 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $375.23 million from $380.34 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $145.0 Mln. vs. $212.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $375.23 Mln vs. $380.34 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RADIAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de