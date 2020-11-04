

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $378 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.0% to $2.98 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $435 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de