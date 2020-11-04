

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $0.89 billion, or $2.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $923 million or $2.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $11.50 billion from $11.07 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $923 Mln. vs. $946 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.94 vs. $2.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $11.50 Bln vs. $11.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

