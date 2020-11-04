

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.89 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $2.39 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $6.70 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $47.08 million from $39.06 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.70 Mln. vs. $5.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.14 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $47.08 Mln vs. $39.06 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STAAR SURGICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de