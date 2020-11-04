

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $75.6 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $89.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $118.3 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $366.97 million from $343.9 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $118.3 Mln. vs. $121.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q3): $366.97 Mln vs. $343.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 - $2.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $542.3 - $582.3 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.09 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1610 - $1650 Mln



