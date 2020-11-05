

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Goodman Group (GMG.AX) reported that its first-quarter Assets Under Management or AUM was stable at A$51.7 billion with development progress, completions of A$0.9 billion and positive revaluations offsetting asset sales.



The company reported 2.9% like-for-like net property income growth in managed partnerships.



At 30 September 2020, development work in progress was A$7.3 billion across 47 projects.



It reported development commencements of A$1.7 billion with 62% pre-committed.



The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 at 62.7 cents per share, up 9% on the prior year, and full year distribution of 30 cents per share.



