

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) Thursday reported a loss for the half year, as revenues declined nearly 40 percent, reflecting challenging business conditions in most of its segments.



The Group posted a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 31.5 billion yen compared to a net profit of 16.3 billion yen last year. Loss per share was 85.90 yen versus profit per share of 41.55 yen.



The Group's operating loss during the period was 46.6 billion yen, compared to last year's operating profit of 17.5 billion yen.



Nikon generated revenues of 175.65 billion yen for the half year, 39.7 percent lower than last year's 291.05 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIKON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de