

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net loss was $19.4 million, compared to last year's net income of $68.2 million.



Loss per share was $0.27, compared to profit of $0.91 last year. Underlying earnings per share were $1.00, compared to last year's $1.13.



Operating loss was $7.0 million, compared to last year's operating profit of $83.9 million, mainly due to a $44.9 million impairment loss in relation to the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corp.



Underlying operating profit declined to $91.5 million from $103.8 million last year.



Gross margin was at 48.3 percent, down from 49.2 percent a year ago. Underlying gross margin improved to 50.7 percent from 49.5 percent last year.



Revenue dropped 5 percent to $386 million from $408.8 million a year earlier. Revenue excluding licensed PMICs was up 24 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, the company expects demand increase trend for products in headphones, fitness trackers, digital watches, notebooks, and tablets to continue through fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $380 million to $430 million and underlying gross margin to be broadly in line with nine month.



