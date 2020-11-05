

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) said Thursday it has launched Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1gm, in the U.S. through its U.S. affiliate, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.



The company said it accelerated the launch of the Icosapent Ethyl Capsules in the U.S. following an earlier than expected favorable court ruling and also to quickly provide patients with access to the medicine.



Hikma will initially release limited quantities to ensure a consistent supply for customers. The company said it is working to scale up manufacturing and increase availability as soon as possible.



Hikma's FDA-approved Icosapent Ethyl Capsule product is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The product is not approved for any other indication for the reference listed drug VASCEPA.



