

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc. (AVV.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months ended 30 September 2020 was 20.3 million pounds or 12.60 pence per share compared to profit of 18.0 million pounds or 11.13 pence per share in the previous year.



Loss before tax from continuing operations was 24.2 million pounds, compared to profit of 24.0 million pounds last year.



Adjusted earnings per share reduced to 28.26 pence from 43.31 pence in the prior year.



Revenue was 332.6 million pounds, represents a reduction of 15.1% from last year.



AVEVA intends to pay an interim dividend of 15.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be payable on 5 February 2021 to shareholders on the register on 8 January 2021.



The Group expects full-year performance to be resilient despite the challenging global economic environment.



The company expects to see solid revenue growth in the second half and remains confident in its outlook for the full year.



