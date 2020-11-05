

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) reported third-quarter group revenue of £1.9 billion, ahead of expectations, but down 10% on an organic basis, and down 19% on reported basis.



Duncan Tait, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Our Q3 results came in ahead of expectations, despite some continuing disruption caused by Covid-19. Whilst encouraged by how our business has rebounded, we are mindful that the pandemic situation remains dynamic.'



Further, the company noted that it is on tract to deliver a 'strong second half performance, significantly ahead of market expectations.'



