

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, reported Thursday that its gross premiums written for the nine-month period rose by 14 percent year on year to $658.7 million, reflecting increases in both premium rates and new business volumes.



Lancashire said its ultimate catastrophe loss estimate, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, is expected to be in a range of $65.0 million to $75.0 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020.



The company also said its previously announced COVID-19 ultimate loss estimate of about $42.0 million has remained unchanged from half year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de