

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported that its total revenue declined 23.3% in the 26-week period to 24 October 2020. For the second quarter, revenue was down 22.8% from prior year.



Like-for-like store trading in the last six weeks of first half period was down 32.4%, with UK trade impacted by continued social distancing measures, partially offset by stronger performance in Europe where footfall declines have been less severe. The Group noted that Ecommerce is performing well with like-for-like sales up 51.9% in the last six weeks of first half period.



Superdry Plc said, as at 5 November, 122 stores are temporarily closed across England, Wales, France, Belgium and Ireland, with 117 stores still open and trading.



