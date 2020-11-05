

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc. (RSA.L) reported that its group business operating profit for the first nine months increased, with a significantly improved combined ratio and lower investment income.



At constant FX, group net written premiums for the period declined 3% to 4.66 billion pounds from last year, while it was flat excluding the estimated impacts of COVID-19.



In Scandinavia premiums of 1.38 billion pounds were down 1%, at constant FX, reflecting portfolio actions in Danish Commercial Lines.



The outlook for continued underwriting improvements remains positive.



