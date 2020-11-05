

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales rose in September, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 3.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.6 percent increase in August.



Sale of non-food products rose 9.7 percent yearly in September and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 4.6 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 5.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.7 percent in September, after a 1.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.6 percent annually in September and rose 0.4 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de