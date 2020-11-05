

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production continued to decline in September, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.4 percent decrease in August.



Among the main industrial groups, capital goods production decreased 8.3 percent annually in September. Output of consumer goods and intermediate goods declined 3.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, production of energy increased 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in September, after a 1.6 percent fall in the prior month. Output fell for the first time in four months.



