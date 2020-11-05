

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $241 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $92 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $3.09 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $297 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.



