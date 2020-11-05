

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $69 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.62 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $69 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.12 - $1.20



