

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its third-quarter net income was $192 million or $0.05 per share compared to a loss of $91 million or $0.06 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted net loss was $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share last year.



Total revenues of $3.5 billion, lower by 5% year-over-year due to pandemic-related disruptions and divestitures; Business Aircraft revenues reached $1.2 billion on 24 deliveries, growing 10% year-over-year, driven by accelerating Global 7500 deliveries.



The company also provided an update on its progress towards achieving its near-term priorities and its transition to a pure-play business aircraft company.



The company still targets break-even free-cash-flow for the second half of the year, assuming operations remain uninterrupted by the pandemic.



