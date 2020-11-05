

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2021.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.40 and $12.60 per share on revenue growth in the high single to low double-digits on a percentage basis. This includes a contribution of approximately 100 basis points from foreign currency.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.53 per share on a revenue decline of 11.90 percent to $18.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BECTON DICKINSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de