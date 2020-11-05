

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for WestRock Company (WRK):



-Earnings: -$1.16 billion in Q4 vs. $0.31 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.45 in Q4 vs. $1.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $191.9 million or $0.73 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.47 billion in Q4 vs. $4.65 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WESTROCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de