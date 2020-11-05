

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



-Earnings: -$0.25 billion in Q1 vs. -$4.92 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q1 vs. -$16.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $445 million or $1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.13 per share -Revenue: $39.07 billion in Q1 vs. $37.34 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 to $5.95



